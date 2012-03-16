La Preview: Big love in Bilbao and rage against Reyes

Saturday

Granada (16th) v Sporting (19th) Ã¢ÂÂ 18.00 (all KOs local time)

Thought Sporting were in trouble, second-from-bottom of the table and three points from safety? Well, you are quite, quite wrong. The GijÃÂ³n sideÃ¢ÂÂs Uruguayan midfielder, SebastiÃÂ¡n Eguren, has some big news for both you, Mr (or Ms, Miss or Mrs) Smarty Pants, and the clubÃ¢ÂÂs fans ahead of this weekendÃ¢ÂÂs relegation battle.

Ã¢ÂÂThe match is worth seven points: the three that Sporting win, the three that Granada donÃ¢ÂÂt win and the extra point would be for the goal average,Ã¢ÂÂ said the midfielder, recalling his teamÃ¢ÂÂs 2-0 win earlier this season against SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs opponents.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Draw

Zaragoza (20th) v Osasuna (6th) Ã¢ÂÂ 18.00

As thereÃ¢ÂÂs not a great deal worth talking about in the football sense with Zaragoza any more Ã¢ÂÂ not that football has ever been a key theme of LLL Ã¢ÂÂ itÃ¢ÂÂs time to dish the latest dirt on Zaragoza and the clubÃ¢ÂÂs owner/president, Agapito Iglesias. Last week, it was revealed that Iglesias was trying to sell the club to fine, upstanding candidates only. This time around, the story is that a judge is investigating possible financial impropriety that may involve the owner.

A transaction is being probed in which half a million euros of a 2008 transfer fee from Betis to Zaragoza for Sergio GarcÃÂ­a was allegedly spent on a deposit for a luxury apartment which was purchased in the name of Real Zaragoza.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Draw

Getafe (13th) v Real Sociedad (11th) Ã¢ÂÂ 18.00

Cata DÃÂ­az is a footballer who is often seen, but rarely heard. Correction Ã¢ÂÂ Cata DÃÂ­az is a terrifying footballer who is often seen, but rarely heard; a proper, scary, doesnÃ¢ÂÂt-need-to-look-or-act-hard-to-be-hard footballer. The Getafe defender has played every minute of every league game this season, but a fifth yellow card of the season in the win against Villarreal on Monday night sees the centre-back suspended on Saturday.

So the Argentine stopper celebrated this chance to put his feet up by having a quick chat with Marca about his recent call-up to his national side and a certain, oft-talked-about compatriot. Ã¢ÂÂMessi doesnÃ¢ÂÂt have anything to prove to anyone Ã¢ÂÂ heÃ¢ÂÂs the best in the world,Ã¢ÂÂ said DÃÂ­az, daring anyone to disagree with him.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Sevilla (12th) v Barcelona (2nd) Ã¢ÂÂ 20.00

Fine, upstanding citizen of Andalusia and president of Sevilla, JosÃÂ© MarÃÂ­a del Nido, is feeling a little upset with his players, with one in particular standing out in the Sevilla leaderÃ¢ÂÂs bad books. After SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs defeat at Sporting for MÃÂ­chel GonzÃÂ¡lezÃ¢ÂÂs men, del Nido announced that he felt the footballing members of his team who are also internationals are Ã¢ÂÂnot giving the same performance than they are at other places". He added, "We have to look for a formula so that they perform here, for those who pay them."

JosÃÂ© Antonio Reyes received a special mention, unsurprising as the winger has not done a great deal since a move to Sevilla from Atletico over the winter transfer window. Ã¢ÂÂJosÃÂ© Antonio is not giving the performance we were hoping for,Ã¢ÂÂ said del Nido Ã¢ÂÂ someone who knows all about the feeling of being cheated and defrauded. And not even allegedly.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Away win

Rayo Vallecano (10th) v Betis (15th) Ã¢ÂÂ 22.00

Rayo suspected that they had got away with a cheeky one and were going to be able to play talented forward Lass Bangoura on Saturday, despite the 19-year-old receiving a fifth yellow card during last weekÃ¢ÂÂs horrendous 5-1 defeat at Espanyol.

The referee had got his figures mixed up and the post-match report reflected that no.25 (goalkeeper Joel) had been booked instead of no.27 Lass. Rayo decided to keep quiet on the affair rather than appeal, but their cunning plan was scuppered when the official, Fernando Teixeira Vitienes, realised his error and sent through a post-match addendum to the Spanish FA, which sees Lass sitting out SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs late-night special after all.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Sunday

Levante (5th) v Villarreal (17th) Ã¢ÂÂ 12.00

Villarreal supporters will be observing LevanteÃ¢ÂÂs players running out onto the pitch on Sunday with a sad moan of Ã¢ÂÂThatÃ¢ÂÂs supposed to be usÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ a team fighting for the Champions League places. VillarrealÃ¢ÂÂs form has not improved under JosÃÂ© Molina, a fact reflected by MondayÃ¢ÂÂs lame home defeat to Getafe. However, the only performing player for the Yellow Submarine this season, Borja Valero, still had some fighting talk for the fans.

Ã¢ÂÂWe werenÃ¢ÂÂt tall, handsome and good when things were going well, and we are not ugly, short and a disaster now,Ã¢ÂÂ ranted the playmaker, helpfully.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Away win

Mallorca (14th) v AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (8th) Ã¢ÂÂ 16.00

A while ago, LLL remembered that AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo, vowed in quite a huff that he would never speak openly about football ever again, seeing as he had a lot of his sporting decision-making powers taken away from him. That lasted about three days. Cerezo was tongue-flapping again this week when probed on Kun AgÃÂ¼ero, and made some statements that might make the clubÃ¢ÂÂs fans raise an eyebrow or two in both surprise and disagreement.

Ã¢ÂÂHis departure didn't go well Ã¢ÂÂ he could have left things perfectly well with the fans. But we have a great affection for him: he was the most loved player of all time at AtlÃÂ©tico.Ã¢ÂÂ Strong words.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Draw

Athletic Bilbao (7th) v Valencia (3rd) - 18.00

Failing to heed LLLÃ¢ÂÂs snooty tweet last week, in regards to the paperÃ¢ÂÂs obsession with toadying to Real Madrid in the face of other, more relevant news in Spain, AS were at it again on Friday. Iker Casillas was splashed on the front cover ahead of the Champions League draw, rather than the wonderful performances of Athletic, AtlÃÂ©tico and even Valencia, all of whom went through to the next stages of the Europa League.

But once again it was Athletic Bilbao that stole LLLÃ¢ÂÂs heart with another victory over Manchester United. And they also won over Sir Alex Ferguson, who said that Ã¢ÂÂhe had never seen a team like this in EuropeÃ¢ÂÂ and wanted Athletic to go all the way through to the final.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Draw

Real Madrid (1st) v MÃÂ¡laga (4th) Ã¢ÂÂ 21.30

LLL always gives a skip and squeal whenever it hears that former Real Madrid president, Ramon CalderÃÂ³n, has been waffling away about whatever pops into his head at the time. This week, CalderÃÂ³n Ã¢ÂÂ currently under investigation for questionable activites undertaken during his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu Ã¢ÂÂ was complaining about how seedy everything has become under his successor, Florentino PÃÂ©rez.

Ã¢ÂÂThe traditional Ã¢ÂÂimage of the seÃÂ±orÃ¢ÂÂ of Real Madrid has deteriorated," he said. "The club allowed a banner of Ã¢ÂÂMou, your finger shows us the wayÃ¢ÂÂ (into the stadium), a horrible moment.Ã¢ÂÂ CalderÃÂ³n also claimed that PÃÂ©rez tried to force Iker Casillas from the club. Ã¢ÂÂFlorentino wanted Buffon. He didnÃ¢ÂÂt want to renew Casillas' contract and he was close to leaving the year it ran out.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Monday

Espanyol (9th) v Racing Santander (18th) Ã¢ÂÂ 21.00

EspanyolÃ¢ÂÂs latest bright young thing made a mark for himself in last weekendÃ¢ÂÂs 5-1 win over Rayo. Midfielder Paul Quaye became the youngest Perico player to feature in la Primera, at 16 years and 177 days. The Ghanian joined the club in 2009 and has been guided along his way by mentor and coach Javi PeÃÂ±a, and also the senior players Ã¢ÂÂ claims PeÃÂ±a: Ã¢ÂÂI will forever be grateful to [35-year-old striker Walter] Pandiani and everything heÃ¢ÂÂs done for him.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

