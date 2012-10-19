Saturday

MÃÂ¡laga (3rd) v Valladolid (8th) - 16.00 CEST

While the international break has afforded most of MÃÂ¡lagaÃ¢ÂÂs fairly stretched squad a nice rest ahead a fairly hectic period of league, cup and Champions League games, the clubÃ¢ÂÂs bosses have been pondering what to do with a certain soon-to-be-superstar footballer who is one Ã¢ÂÂDÃ¢ÂÂ away from being a great night out. Isco currently has a deal with MÃÂ¡laga that runs to 2016 with a buy-out clause of Ã¢ÂÂ¬21 million. Not long enough and certainly not a big enough clause for MÃÂ¡laga's liking, given that he's player every right-thinking big gun in Europe will be whacking each other with pillows to pick up over the summer.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Real Madrid (5th) v Celta Vigo (12th) - 18.00

La Liga is back and so, of course, is the kerfuffle over Pepe and whether or not the defender is a dirty player. It will be of no surprise to say that Real Madrid suggest Ã¢ÂÂnoÃ¢ÂÂ and Tito Vilanova thinks Ã¢ÂÂyesÃ¢ÂÂ. We're still waiting for Javi CasqueroÃ¢ÂÂs thoughts on the matter, though. The BarÃÂ§a boss suggested after the most recent ClÃÂ¡sico clash that Ã¢ÂÂthey should put out a video of all of PepeÃ¢ÂÂs kicks,Ã¢ÂÂ after the Madrid man suggested that AndrÃÂ©s Iniesta was a diver.

According to Catalunya Radio, such a video was made by Barcelona during the reign of King Pep and is ready for release if necessary. LLL urges an immediate release of the footage and retaliation in kind from Real Madrid - JosÃÂ© PintoÃ¢ÂÂs worst haircuts. Or is that taking things too far?

LLL Prediction - Home win

Valencia (14th) v Athletic Bilbao (16th) - 20.00

Roberto Soldado received quite the wrap on the knuckles from Mauricio Pellegrino after the defeat to Levante a fortnight ago, with the Valencia boss castigating his player for letting his temper get the better of him in the local derby defeat. Ã¢ÂÂThe more you talk, the less you play,Ã¢ÂÂ warned the Argentinean, who revealed that things were so bad on the pitch with a sulky Soldado that Ã¢ÂÂwe were afraid we would end up with ten, so I send Nelson Valdez out to warm up.Ã¢ÂÂ

But Soldado responded in an adult, non stroppy manner by admitting that Ã¢ÂÂthe only people responsible (for a bad start) are the players. The team hasnÃ¢ÂÂt shown half the football that it has.Ã¢ÂÂ Naturally, the striker then called SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs game against equally beleaguered opponents in the shape of Athletic Bilbao, Ã¢ÂÂa finalÃ¢ÂÂ. And to be fair, it certainly could be in terms of PellegrinoÃ¢ÂÂs perilous position at the club, supposes LLL.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Deportivo (18th) v Barcelona (1st) - 22.00

In an apparently money-spinning initiative, those egg heads at the Spanish FA had hoped to follow the Italian path and play the countryÃ¢ÂÂs annual Super Copa in China, with the result hopefully being lots of lots of cash in return. Well, that cunning plan looks like being shot down in flames with the two teams most likely to be participating in the match, year after year after year - Barcelona and Real Madrid - declining the offer in a meeting this week.

Ã¢ÂÂWe canÃ¢ÂÂt imagine an official competition where our fans canÃ¢ÂÂt attend,Ã¢ÂÂ declared BarÃÂ§a spokesperson, Toni Friexa.

In other news at the Catalan club, it seems that BarÃÂ§a may be dragged kicking and screaming towards lowering themselves to a midday kick-off, something has been previously opposed, apparently on the grounds that Sandro Rosell is not really a morning person. Ã¢ÂÂThis year weÃ¢ÂÂll play at 12.00, but I donÃ¢ÂÂt like it, IÃ¢ÂÂm not a fan of this time, but weÃ¢ÂÂll accept it,Ã¢ÂÂ advised the coffee-swigging BarÃÂ§a president, on route to buying ten alarm clocks to plant about his bedroom.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Sunday

Getafe (9th) v Levante (11th) (12.00)

Approaching the European places is quite an achievement for Getafe considering the Madrid side have got there without a single goal from their anointed goal-getters. Technically speaking, the team has five proper strikers in the squad (and Dani GÃÂ¼iza), but not one has managed to score one of the eight league goals knocked in by the team so far this season. Young Paco AlcÃÂ¡cer, on loan from Valencia, is amongst this group of mis-firing forwards but says that big things can be expected from himself before the year is out. Ã¢ÂÂIt would be a good season if I score eight or nine goals,Ã¢ÂÂ announced the big-talking striker.

LLL Prediction - Draw

Espanyol (20th) v Rayo Vallecano (10th) (16.00)

Poor Mauricio Pochettino has has to suffer a fortnight stewing in his own juices, with the Pericos bottom-of-the-table and still without a win. However Espanyol really, really, really should beat a Rayo side that LLL watched two weeks ago and can best describe as Ã¢ÂÂplucky but quite terribleÃ¢ÂÂ. Ã¢ÂÂThe only thing that can give us tranquility and confidence is a good game and three points,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted the clubÃ¢ÂÂs coach. LLL suspects theyÃ¢ÂÂll do just that on Sunday. If not they are doomed, doomed, doomed.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Granada (15th) v Real Zaragoza (17th) (17.50)

A lazy LLL is just going to leave you with Granada player Youssef El Arabi's analysis of this game, as the blog doesnÃ¢ÂÂt think it can add too much more. Ã¢ÂÂZaragoza is a good team and is a direct rival. WeÃ¢ÂÂll try to do everything to win this game.Ã¢ÂÂ However, on a more interesting note, the Moroccan forward, who cost Ã¢ÂÂ¬5m over the summer, did respond to some boos from the direction of the Granada fans in the teamÃ¢ÂÂs last home game by promising that heÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂworking a lot and giving everything to score goals so the team can win.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Osasuna (19th) v Betis (4th) (19.45)

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs much ado about lively Betis midfielder, BeÃÂ±at EtxebarrÃÂ­a at the moment, with the Basque player called up to the Spain squad for the past two World Cup qualifying matches. Unfortunately for the Seville side all the ado is about when the hairy one will be leaving Betis. Club president, Miguel GuillÃÂ©n, is quite optimistic about the chances of BeÃÂ±at staying by revealing that talks are afoot with the player to renew his contract. Unfortunately for the Betis boss, the ultimate decision on what happens to the footballer may lie with the teamÃ¢ÂÂs administrators - and that decision could well be a bad one.

Ã¢ÂÂWe donÃ¢ÂÂt rule out the chance that BeÃÂ±at could go in the winter market. We know that BeÃÂ±at could earn more in other teams than Betis,Ã¢ÂÂ advised Bosch Valero, one of the Betis accountant overlords who also revealed that Wolfsburg had made a Ã¢ÂÂ¬10m offer for the midfielder over the summer.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Real Sociedad (13th) v AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (2nd) (21.30)

Finding out what music being blasted through out-sized headphones makes a particular footballer tick whilst he gets on and off the team bus is always a curious business. Real Sociedad have poked their nose into the playersÃ¢ÂÂ tastes by allowing the footballers to choose a song that will be played out over the stadium PA if they score in la Anoeta.

The most likely tune to be heard is Torture Me by Red Hot Chili Peppers, the choice of striker, Imanol Agirretxe. Alberto de la Bella, the big wuss bag, has selected RihannaÃ¢ÂÂs We Found Love. But LLL imagines the entire stadium will be dreading a strike from defender Carlos MartÃÂ­nez with David BisbalÃ¢ÂÂs awful, awful, awful Ave MarÃÂ­a set to be blasted out if he should ever score a goal. Luckily that hasnÃ¢ÂÂt happened since the 2007/08 campaign.

LLL Prediction - Draw

Monday

Sevilla (7th) v Mallorca (6th) (21.30)

LLL certainly wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt like to be in the walking in expensive boots of JosÃÂ© MarÃÂ­a del Nido, where life isnÃ¢ÂÂt going particularly well for the Sevilla president. Last December, del Nido was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, having been found guilty of embezzlement for his part in a corruption ring in Marbella between 1999 and 2003. The Sevilla big-wig was also ordered to pay Ã¢ÂÂ¬2.7 million to the cityÃ¢ÂÂs town hall. However, the innocent-declaring del Nido is going through an appeals process and has yet to see a cell, and doesnÃ¢ÂÂt expect to either. Ã¢ÂÂI donÃ¢ÂÂt have a plan B as IÃ¢ÂÂm convinced plan A will go well,Ã¢ÂÂ said del Nido in AS on whether prison gives him the willies. Ã¢ÂÂ I donÃ¢ÂÂt know what fear is. When it happens IÃ¢ÂÂll describe it.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

