Las Vegas Lights release a unique neon-themed kit that will divide opinion

Las Vegas is known for it's glitz and that's clearly what they were going for when they released their new kit on Wednesday.

In keeping with their "Lights" nickname, luminous colours have been carefully selected for their new home jersey on top of a black base.

Just to give it that unique Las Vegas stamp of authenticity, a confetti-laden smiley face has been placed on the inside of the shirt. Perfect for those rare times you want to celebrate with your shirt over your head.

