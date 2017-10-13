Leicester hand Adrien Silva special shirt number

After weeks of protests, FIFA has finally given Adrien Silva the green light to train with his new club. Silva, who was signed on deadline day in a deal worth up to £27m, had been barred from representing Leicester due to the Foxes failure to register him before the 11pm transfer deadline.

The agreement with FIFA still prohibits the Portuguese international from playing any form of competitive match until the January window opens, though now that the midfielder can train, he needed a shirt number.

Given that the Foxes missed finalising his details by all of 14 seconds, the former Sporting star has been ironically awarded the squad number 14.

Manager Craig Shakespeare has voiced his pleasure in having Silva on board and even spoke about the possibilities of 'behind closed doors' friendlies so Silva can maintain his match sharpness ahead of the new year.

Whether Leicester's decision was intentional or not, it has certainly amused fans - let's hope FIFA share their sense of humour.

In other news...