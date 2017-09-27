Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne handed wrong shirt for botched Arkadiusz Milik tribute

Napoli took an early lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Insigne broke through to score in the seventh minute.

To celebrate, he planned to hold up Milik's shirt in support of his Polish team-mate, who will sidelined for at least four months after knee surgery for the second season in a row.

But the tribute was ruined when the Italian forward was given Piotr Zielinski's shirt instead – a Poland international, sure... but not Milik.

Fortunately, Insigne noticed quickly and swapped it for Milik's so he could follow through on his heartfelt plan.

Napoli beat Eredivisie champions Feyenoord 3-1 at the Stadio San Paolo.

