Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne handed wrong shirt for botched Arkadiusz Milik tribute
Insigne wanted to pay homage to his injured pal – only to be handed team-mate Piotr Zielinski's shirt instead
Napoli took an early lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Insigne broke through to score in the seventh minute.
To celebrate, he planned to hold up Milik's shirt in support of his Polish team-mate, who will sidelined for at least four months after knee surgery for the second season in a row.
But the tribute was ruined when the Italian forward was given Piotr Zielinski's shirt instead – a Poland international, sure... but not Milik.
Fortunately, Insigne noticed quickly and swapped it for Milik's so he could follow through on his heartfelt plan.
Napoli beat Eredivisie champions Feyenoord 3-1 at the Stadio San Paolo.
- Mexican player scores outrageous overhead kick winner from outside box
- Sheffield Wednesday's Carlos Carvalhal screws up and punches £20 note
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.