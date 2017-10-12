Leicester's Ahmed Musa buys second petrol station in Nigeria

After a underwhelming first season in Leicester, followed by an equally disappointing start to his second campaign in England, Musa is hoping his off-field business will yield greater success.

The Foxes forward currently owns a sports and fitness centre, as well as another petrol station in Nigeria, but seems keen to add to his off-field interests.

His record for Leicester stands at five goals in 33 appearances, but Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is still backing the 24-year-old who joined from CSKA Moscow for £16.6m.

"He is a player who can have a very positive influence on his partners on the field of play – and that's why he is with us and I am happy to have him," said the Super Eagles boss. "His attitude is very positive in the team. His World Cup experience is needed."

While his struggles in English football are well documented, Musa does appear to have been working hard in Craig Shakespeare's under-23 squad and recently laid on two assists to summer signing George Thomas.

Whether or not he can replicate those performances for the first XI remains to be seen, but it looks like he's got plenty to keep him occupied in the meantime.

