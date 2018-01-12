Lionel Messi receives hand-painted boots telling his life story

Messi's lifetime highlights have been depicted onto a set of football boots, including some of his glorious milestones on and off the pitch.

His childhood in Rosario is documented, while there are pertinent moments such as marrying his wife Antonella and becoming a father to his two sons Thiago and Mateo.

His time at Barcelona features heavily. From piggybacking his mentor Ronaldinho to silencing the Bernabeu with a last-minute winner - it's all there.

"These boots were sent to Barcelona as a gift for the player, they are fully hand-painted," Cantero said on Instagram. "The boots are inspired by the life of Messi, narrating with images its history and how it was working hard to reach the top. From Paraguay with Love, for the world."

Lili Canteropy

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com