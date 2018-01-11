Bristol City's Josh Brownhill wrote a poem to his idol Wayne Rooney when he was 11 (and it's great)

Brownhill, who was born in Warrington, was an academy player at Manchester United until 2012.

And while he got to rub shoulders with Rooney during his time in the club's youth setup, the 22-year-old had previously confessed his admiration for the former United striker in a poem when he was just 11 years old.

There's a few crushing statements in there (e.g. "people call him fatty" and "he might not have good looks") but all in all, it's a lovely piece of work.

The 22-year-old has made 30 appearancs for Lee Johnson's high-flying Robins this season.

Behold...

