Champions League final, 2021: Live! Follow all the action of Manchester City vs Chelsea
It's an all-English affair, as Manchester City take on Chelsea in this season's Champions League final
By Mark White, Conor Pope
A very warm welcome to our liveblog of the 66th Champions League final, between Manchester City and Chelsea. Over the next few hours, we’re going to be bringing you all the news and action from the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.
Manchester City have never won this tournament before, while Chelsea just have the one win, back in 2012. City, however, are looking to complete a treble this evening, while Thomas Tuchel is firing for his first trophy in English football.
Kick-off is at 8pm. We’ll be updating this page throughout the day with everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League final, before jumping into the action at 6.30pm for all the build-up.
Team news
It's a fully-fit squad for Chelsea, as N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy shake off knocks. Mateo Kovacic could only start on the Blues' bench as a result.
The big selection decisions for Thomas Tuchel will likely come at the sharp end of the pitch. Olivier Giroud has proven himself a key weapon in Europe, though Timo Werner's pace on the break could be invaluable against a Manchester City side who will want the lion's share of possession. Christian Pulisic netted against Real Madrid to strengthen his claim for a spot in the final, while Hakim Ziyech scored against City in the FA Cup semi-final. And let's not forget Kai Havertz...
Pep Guardiola is only really sweating on the fitness of Ilkay Gundogan. City's top scorer this season is a doubt for the big game, which could give a place to one of Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva or even the impressive Ferran Torres from the start. Silva is one of three Portuguese players - Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo, being the other two - hoping to be crowned European champions in their home country.
Raheem Sterling is likely to face the biggest snub. The no.7 is a likely starter for England this summer but has struggled to displace the prodigious Phil Foden on the left of City's 4-3-3. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start up front, with Sergio Aguero likely to cameo in his final-ever game for the Citizens.
Are you ready for penalties? The teams themselves are.
After Manchester United lost 11-10 on pennos in the Europa League final to Villarreal, we could see similar in the Champions League, with both teams apparently having practiced spot kicks this week. Could be a late night...
