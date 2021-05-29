Champions League final, 2021: Live! Follow all the action of Manchester City vs Chelsea

Refresh

Team news

It's a fully-fit squad for Chelsea, as N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy shake off knocks. Mateo Kovacic could only start on the Blues' bench as a result.

The big selection decisions for Thomas Tuchel will likely come at the sharp end of the pitch. Olivier Giroud has proven himself a key weapon in Europe, though Timo Werner's pace on the break could be invaluable against a Manchester City side who will want the lion's share of possession. Christian Pulisic netted against Real Madrid to strengthen his claim for a spot in the final, while Hakim Ziyech scored against City in the FA Cup semi-final. And let's not forget Kai Havertz...

Pep Guardiola is only really sweating on the fitness of Ilkay Gundogan. City's top scorer this season is a doubt for the big game, which could give a place to one of Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva or even the impressive Ferran Torres from the start. Silva is one of three Portuguese players - Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo, being the other two - hoping to be crowned European champions in their home country.

Raheem Sterling is likely to face the biggest snub. The no.7 is a likely starter for England this summer but has struggled to displace the prodigious Phil Foden on the left of City's 4-3-3. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start up front, with Sergio Aguero likely to cameo in his final-ever game for the Citizens.