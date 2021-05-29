Manchester City vs Chelsea line-ups: Champions League final teams sees big surprise from Pep Guardiola
By Conor Pope
The Champions League final Manchester City vs Chelsea line-ups are out! Here's who you'll be watching tonight...
The Manchester City vs Chelsea line-ups for the 2021 Champions League final have been revealed – with the big news being Man City boss Pep Guardiola's decision to start without either holding midfielder Fernandino or Rodri.
It's not the first time Guardiola has made surprising tactical decisions ahead of big Champions League games – but in the 10 yers since his last European trophy, it has often ended in failure.
Chelsea have a more predictable starting XI, with Thomas Tuchel opting for the 3-4-3 formation that has served him well since taking over the Blues earlier this year.
Manchester City line-up
4-3-3 formation
31 Ederson (GK)
2 Walker (RB)
5 Stones (CB)
3 Rúben Dias (CB)
11 Zinchenko (LB)
17 De Bruyne (RM)
8 Gündogan (CM)
20 Bernardo Silva (LM)
26 Mahrez (RW)
7 Sterling (FW)
47 Foden (LW)
Substitutes
6 Aké
9 Gabriel Jesus
10 Agüero
13 Steffen
14 Laporte
16 Rodri
21 Torres
22 Mendy
25 Fernandinho
27 Cancelo
33 Carson
50 García
The biggest surprise of the Manchester City vs Chelsea line-ups is in Man City's starting XI.
No recognised centre-forward is pretty standard stuff for Guardiola's City this season, but the decision to go without either Fernandinho or Rodri at the back of the midfield will deliver be a shock to many.
It signals that City are likely to attack full throttle – so good news for neutrals – but means they may sacrifice the ability to neutralise the likes of Mason Mount in Chelsea's attack.
Chelsea line-up
3-4-3 formation
16 Mendy (GK)
24 James (RCB)
6 Thiago Silva (CB)
2 Rüdiger (LCB)
28 Azpilicueta (RM)
7 Kanté (CM)
5 Jorginho (CM)
21 Chilwell (LM)
19 Mount (AM)
29 Havertz (AM)
11 Werner (CF)
Substitutes
1 Arrizabalaga
3 Alonso
4 Christensen
10 Pulisic
13 Caballero
15 Zouma
17 Kovacic
18 Giroud
20 Hudson-Odoi
22 Ziyech
23 Gilmour
33 Emerson
This is the Chelsea starting XI that we were probably expecting. While Timo Werner has not had the most successful debut season in west London, his pace has already proved to be potent in the two Man City-Chelsea games since Thomas Tuchel took over – with the Blues winning both.
Expect long balls from Chelsea's defence for Werner to run onto to try and bypass Man City's high line.
