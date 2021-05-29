Manchester City vs Chelsea line-ups: Champions League final teams sees big surprise from Pep Guardiola

The Manchester City vs Chelsea line-ups for the 2021 Champions League final have been revealed – with the big news being Man City boss Pep Guardiola's decision to start without either holding midfielder Fernandino or Rodri.

It's not the first time Guardiola has made surprising tactical decisions ahead of big Champions League games – but in the 10 yers since his last European trophy, it has often ended in failure.

Chelsea have a more predictable starting XI, with Thomas Tuchel opting for the 3-4-3 formation that has served him well since taking over the Blues earlier this year.

Manchester City line-up

4-3-3 formation

31 Ederson (GK)

2 Walker (RB)

5 Stones (CB)

3 Rúben Dias (CB)

11 Zinchenko (LB)

17 De Bruyne (RM)

8 Gündogan (CM)

20 Bernardo Silva (LM)

26 Mahrez (RW)

7 Sterling (FW)

47 Foden (LW)

Substitutes

6 Aké

9 Gabriel Jesus

10 Agüero

13 Steffen

14 Laporte

16 Rodri

21 Torres

22 Mendy

25 Fernandinho

27 Cancelo

33 Carson

50 García

The biggest surprise of the Manchester City vs Chelsea line-ups is in Man City's starting XI.

No recognised centre-forward is pretty standard stuff for Guardiola's City this season, but the decision to go without either Fernandinho or Rodri at the back of the midfield will deliver be a shock to many.

It signals that City are likely to attack full throttle – so good news for neutrals – but means they may sacrifice the ability to neutralise the likes of Mason Mount in Chelsea's attack.

Chelsea line-up

3-4-3 formation

16 Mendy (GK)

24 James (RCB)

6 Thiago Silva (CB)

2 Rüdiger (LCB)

28 Azpilicueta (RM)

7 Kanté (CM)

5 Jorginho (CM)

21 Chilwell (LM)

19 Mount (AM)

29 Havertz (AM)

11 Werner (CF)

Substitutes

1 Arrizabalaga

3 Alonso

4 Christensen

10 Pulisic

13 Caballero

15 Zouma

17 Kovacic

18 Giroud

20 Hudson-Odoi

22 Ziyech

23 Gilmour

33 Emerson

This is the Chelsea starting XI that we were probably expecting. While Timo Werner has not had the most successful debut season in west London, his pace has already proved to be potent in the two Man City-Chelsea games since Thomas Tuchel took over – with the Blues winning both.

Expect long balls from Chelsea's defence for Werner to run onto to try and bypass Man City's high line.