Live
Champions League group stage draw LIVE: All the action as it happens, as clubs learn their fate
The Champions League group stage draw for this season begins at 5pm UK time, as six British sides learn who they'll face this autumn
By Mark White Contributions from Conor Pope published
Welcome to the Champions League group stage draw for the 2022/23 season.
This afternoon, six British sides will all be finding out their fate for the autumn. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all qualified from the Premier League, while Scottish sides, Celtic and Rangers are both in the competition together for the first time in over a decade.
The draw begins live from 5pm UK time, from Nyon in Switzerland.
Just one debutant this year…
The only team making their debut in the 2022/23 Champions League are Eintracht Frankfurt, who won the Europa League last season when they defeated Rangers on penalties in Seville.
This will be the first time that there have been five German sides in the group stage of the competition, with Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also there this time around.
Have you seen the new Champions League ball?
Pretty, right?
Who will be top scorer this time?
This is looking likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season outside the Champions League since 2002/03, when he was playing for Sporting, who were knocked out in that season’s third qualifying round by Inter Milan.
Take careful note, then, of Paris Saint-Germain’s group. Lionel Messi is 15 goals behind his old rival in the all-time Champions League goalscorers chart, and will be looking to close the gap by racking up a few against any weaker competition in the early stage.
Other current players on the top scorers list include Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, both on 86, and now at rival clubs since the former’s move to Barcelona. Can they be separated this season?
Bayern’s Thomas Muller is on 52 goals, AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on 48, PSG’s Neymar is on 41 and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is on 36. With 33 Champions League goals, Kylian Mbappe sits just outside the top 20 – two short of Edinson Cavani, who is currently without a club.
Manchester City new boy (and FourFourTwo cover star) Erling Haaland currently has 23 Champions League goals from 19 appearances – so if City get a decent run in the competition, he too could break the top 20.
Let us know your three
There will be awards given at the draw…
So we've got that to look forward to!
Who are the favourites this year?
The two favourites for the Champions League this season have never won it before. Weird, huh…
Here's a fact for you.
For first time since 1995/96, no Turkish sides have qualified for the the group stage. Ironic, given that the final this time is in Istanbul.
Confused about coefficients? We've all been there. We've got a short guide on how the Champions League draw is made…
So what's the best and worst possible outcome for the English sides involved today?
This season is a particularly tough competition, with some massive clubs stacked across the draw. We've worked out the easiest and hardest groups that the British teams could possibly face…
If you need reminding of the pots for today's draw, they are as following…
Pot 1
- Real Madrid
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Manchester City
- AC Milan
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Porto
- Ajax
Pot 2
- Liverpool
- Chelsea
- Barcelona
- Juventus
- Atletico Madrid
- Sevilla
- RB Leipzig
- Tottenham Hotspur
Pot 3
- Borussia Dortmund
- Red Bull Salzburg
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Inter Milan
- Napoli
- Benfica
- Sporting
- Bayer Leverkusen
Pot 4
- Rangers
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Olympique Marseille
- Copenhagen
- Club Brugge
- Celtic
- Viktoria Plzen
- Maccabi Haifa
