Champions League group stage draw LIVE: All the action as it happens, as clubs learn their fate

This will be the first time that there have been five German sides in the group stage of the competition, with Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also there this time around.

The only team making their debut in the 2022/23 Champions League are Eintracht Frankfurt, who won the Europa League last season when they defeated Rangers on penalties in Seville.

Who will be top scorer this time?

This is looking likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season outside the Champions League since 2002/03, when he was playing for Sporting, who were knocked out in that season’s third qualifying round by Inter Milan.

Take careful note, then, of Paris Saint-Germain’s group. Lionel Messi is 15 goals behind his old rival in the all-time Champions League goalscorers chart, and will be looking to close the gap by racking up a few against any weaker competition in the early stage.

Other current players on the top scorers list include Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, both on 86, and now at rival clubs since the former’s move to Barcelona. Can they be separated this season?

Bayern’s Thomas Muller is on 52 goals, AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on 48, PSG’s Neymar is on 41 and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is on 36. With 33 Champions League goals, Kylian Mbappe sits just outside the top 20 – two short of Edinson Cavani, who is currently without a club.

Manchester City new boy (and FourFourTwo cover star) Erling Haaland currently has 23 Champions League goals from 19 appearances – so if City get a decent run in the competition, he too could break the top 20.

