Champions League 2022/23: Who are the favourites for the competition?

The Champions League 2022/23 is almost upon us and we can already hear that operatic anthem faintly in the distance.

That's right, the biggest competition in club football back and the cream of Europe have seemingly grown even stronger over the summer. The usual suspects will be vying for the crown in the 30th year of the rebranded competition, though look out for surprises across the journey.

Here are the favourites to lift this season's Champions League…

The Champions League 2022/23 favourites: all odds from Bet 365 (opens in new tab)

1. Manchester City: 5/2 (opens in new tab)

Manchester City were stunned by a late Real Madrid turnaround in the Champions League semi-finals last season and spent most of extra-time desperately chiselling away at a well-drilled defence without so much as a recognised striker.

Well, Erling Haaland should change that. He's scored more goals in the competition than any other player his age and added to a lean, mean, winning machine, Pep Guardiola should have renewed hope of finally bringing Old Big Ears to Eastlands for a first time.

City are once again the favourites – though history tells us to expect them to show themselves up on the biggest stage of all…

2. PSG: 5/1 (opens in new tab)

Last season was a weird one for Paris Saint-Germain. The futures of Kylian Mbappe and Mauricio Pochettino hung over the Parc Des Princes like a black cloud, as Lionel Messi struggled for goals. It felt like the end of something.

PSG have started this season with vigour though, as Christophe Galtier has taken charge and instilled a more sensible system to get the best from that magnificent trio at the top of the pitch. Neymar, by the way, has looked sensational early doors – and with his body ticking, he'll be desperate to fulfil his promise and lift a European trophy in the French capital.

PSG have a City-like habit of dropping the ball under the lights. Have they finally found the steel?

3. Liverpool: 6/1 (opens in new tab)

Liverpool came within a whisker last time out. Three finals took Jurgen Klopp's men to the absolute limit of their energies – but not a single goal across over 330 minutes pointed to an issue that they've since addressed.

Haaland's in the blue corner and Darwin Nunez has moved to the Reds, having netted against Bayern, Barça, Ajax and, oh, Liverpool themselves home and away in the competition last season. Klopp will be hoping that he's found the final piece in a jigsaw to unlock sides that he didn't have last term.

By sacrificing Sadio Mané, however, has he lost an integral lynchpin?

4. Bayern Munich: 13/2 (opens in new tab)

Robert Lewandowski out, Sadio Mané in. Oh, and Matthijs de Ligt – as if they needed to get any stronger.

Bayern Munich are set to saunter for an 11th Bundesliga title, probably without even breaking a sweat, making the quest for a seventh European crown the primary box on Julian Nagelsmann's checklist. Are they strong enough? Probably – but Bayern fans will be concerned about how Nagelsmann slipped up against Red Bull Salzburg and Villarreal last time around.

Salzburg were duly dispatched at the Allianz Arena. Villarreal got the better of the Bavarians. Bayern's young manager will be looking to prove the hot-seat isn't too big for him…

5. Real Madrid: 10/1 (opens in new tab)

If in doubt, back Madrid. They seem to always drag themselves through, whatever the odds.

The agelessness of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema has kept Los Blancos at the top via moments of magic, with Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Vinicius Jr all stepping up last season with the same Real DNA that's seen the club's greatest sides ever clinch Old Big Ears. The likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga maturing, while adding Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger should be more than enough to cushion the blow of not signing Mbappe in the summer.

But losing Casemiro is a blow – and relying on Benzema throughout the season will be risky, especially when he'll likely be leading France during the World Cup.

6. Barcelona: 12/1 (opens in new tab)

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have signed, among others. Xavi has been a wheel for a few months now and Barcelona are looking well-oiled again. Fans are hopeful of landing the big prize.

The club might depend on it financially. Barça may have their own issues off the pitch but they're looking a lot more secure with their former midfielder in charge and this is maybe their best they've had since Ernesto Valverde joined. The squad is stacked with talent, too – providing they can register them all.

Xavi isn't the most experienced, however. Neither are some of this side, too: there are so few players left from the 2015 triumph and some of this new breed have never tasted winning like the Barça sides of old. They're underdogs, for sure.