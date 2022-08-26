Live
UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group draws, LIVE! Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham discover their opponents
The Europa League group stage draw will take place from 12pm, with Europa Conference League draw following
By Conor Pope Contributions from Mark White published
Welcome to the UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stage draws for the 2022/23 season.
This afternoon, four British sides will all be finding out their fate for the autumn. Manchester United and Arsenal are both in the Europa League draw, while West Ham and Hearts are in the Europa Conference League pots – as are Irish side Shamrock Rovers.
The Europa League draw is set to begin at 12pm BST, with the Europa Conference League draw due to start at 1.30pm BST.
What's that? You want to see the only photograph FourFourTwo could source of 17-year-old CR7 (or CR28, as he seemed to be then) playing against Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Cup?
You got it:
On the subject of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first appearances in the Europa League since 2002/03, when he made two appearances in the then-UEFA Cup with Sporting. He didn’t manage a goal in the two-legged tie against Partizan, so he’s still to break his duck there, but he did bag an assist. Take that, Lionel.
There are 32 teams, split into four pots, and they will be drawn into eight groups.
Each group will be made up of one team from each pot, and no two teams from the same country can be drawn into the same group.
For instance, Manchester United (Pot 1) could be drawn in a group against Rennes (Pot 2), Real Betis (Pot 3) and FC Zurich (Pot 4), but not against Rennes (Pot 2), Real Betis (Pot 3) and Nantes (Pot 4), because Rennes and Nantes are both from France. Simple stuff, really.
Let's take a look at the Europa League pots first:
Pot 1
Roma (ITA)
Manchester United (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG)
Lazio (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Pot 2
Feyenoord (NED)
Rennes (FRA)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Monaco (FRA)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Malmö (SWE)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Pot 3
Sheriff (MDA)
Real Betis (ESP)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Union Berlin (GER)
Freiburg (GER)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Pot 4
Nantes (FRA)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
AEK Larnaca (CYP)
Omonoia (CYP)
Zürich (SUI)
Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
Trabzonspor (TUR)
