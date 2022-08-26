UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group draws, LIVE! Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham discover their opponents

Welcome to the UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stage draws for the 2022/23 season.

This afternoon, four British sides will all be finding out their fate for the autumn. Manchester United and Arsenal are both in the Europa League draw, while West Ham and Hearts are in the Europa Conference League pots – as are Irish side Shamrock Rovers.

The Europa League draw is set to begin at 12pm BST, with the Europa Conference League draw due to start at 1.30pm BST.