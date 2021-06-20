Italy vs Wales live! Follow all the Euro 2020 group stage action

Refresh

Switzerland have gone ahead against Turkey. Not ideal for Wales, but there's still a long way to go. Turkey were many people's dark horses. They'll be off to the glue factory at this rate.

Given a lot of the nonsense non-kit clashes you get these days, it's nice to see red vs blue today. More red-hot takes as I think of them.

Both teams feeling each other out for the opening five minutes. It's no surprise Wales have tried to spring long balls in behind the full-backs, but Italy have gone long, too.

KICK OFF! And we're off in Rome.

ANTHEM WATCH PART II: Italy edge the battle of the anthems. Azzurri skipper Bonucci nearly headbutts the camera he's so up for it. I wouldn't fancy going into a 50-50 with him early doors.

ANTHEM WATCH: Wales good, but their supporters sing better than their players...

With kick off nearly upon us, it will shortly be time for the national anthems. This could be the biggest clash of the evening, both of these are bona fide bangers.

Another positive for Wales is how well they coped with being the de-facto away team against Turkey in Azerbaijan. Sure, you'd rather not face Italy in Rome in front of 13,000 fans at a major tournament finals, but the Red Wall love nothing more than being the underdog.

Tonight, Leonardo Bonucci will win his 105th Italy cap, moving to within four of his great survivor at the heart of the Azzurri defence, Giorgio Chiellini. Chiellini was interviewed on ITV a few minutes ago and seemed in chipper mood, despite missing out tonight through injury. I always expect him to be monosyllabic because of how he plays and a somewhat craggy countenance, but the guy is always so smiley. Next, you'll be telling me that Claudio Gentile loved cuddling puppies and doing crochet...

The return of Chris Gunter on the left of a back three this evening will see him extend his record as the most capped Welshman of all-time. Gareth Bale is his country's most prolific goalscorer and will look to extend his five-goal lead on Ian Rush. His missed penalty against Turkey may just have re-entered the atmosphere (not that he'll care all that much).

In fact, before the tournament began, we ran the numbers and found that Wales are actually the best team in European Championship history. Fancy that...

This evening will be the 10th meeting between the two sides (Italy have seven, Wales two), but their first for 18 years. In March 2003, Italy cruised to a 4-0 win at San Siro thanks to a Filippo Inzaghi hat-trick. Welsh fans, however, will remember the reverse fixture in Euro 2004 qualifying, when Craig Bellamy’s 70th-minute strike secured a famous 2-1 win against an Italy team including Buffon, Cannavaro, Nesta, Del Piero and Pirlo. The Dragons had Andy Melville at the back. Just in case you’re not already in the mood for it...🎥 @BBCSportWales #WAL | #EURO2020 | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/gDhEgo1qgCJune 20, 2021 See more

If Italy have traditionally underachieved in the European Championship, then Wales are contenders for the competition's modern specialists. Only France have won more European Championship games since the start of Euro 2016 than the Dragons. Just imagine the #scenes if they upset Italy today...

Three-time world champions Italy have only one European crown to their name, winning Euro 68, their first tournament appearance. Beaten finalists in 2000 and 2012, the Azzurri also reached the semi-finals in 1980 and 1988, going out in the last eight to Germany – on penalties, obviously – last time out at Euro 2016. They have unfinished business in this competition and have begun the 2020 version with the proverbial rocket up their backsides.

After the debacle that was Italy’s failure to qualify for the last World Cup – a catastrophe unheard of in 60 years – Roberto Mancini took over the hot seat and reignited the Azzurri’s fortunes. Italy are now unbeaten in 29 matches, winning their previous 10 without conceding a single goal. If they win today, Mancini’s men will equal their own national record of 11 consecutive wins. They may lack individual stars – especially today, given Mancini's changes to the starting XI – but this is a proper team, make no mistake.

Wales’ brilliant 2-0 victory against Turkey on Wednesday evening has all but ensured their knockout berth, regardless of today’s result. A point, though, guarantees Robert Page’s side spot in the knockout stages. There, they would face Group B’s runners-up, probably either Russia or Finland.

Italy have probably been team of the tournament so far and Roberto Mancini has rung the changes to save tired legs. After successive 3-0 victories against Turkey and Switzerland, Italy know they are already through to the last 16. A draw is enough for them to top Group A, which would lead to a game against Group C’s runners-up, most likely to be either Ukraine or Austria.

There are changes too for Wales. Robert Page makes three changes, resting Ben Davies, Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore. All are a booking away from suspension. Chris Gunter, Ethan Ampadu and Neco Williams come into a team which looks like switching to a 3-4-3 system with Aaron Ramsey – who scored the opening goal against Turkey – as a false nine. DREIGIAU GLYNDŴR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#WAL | #EURO2020 | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/ctme3OoQrFJune 20, 2021 See more

The Italy team is in. Coach Roberto Mancini hinted he'd make changes and save some legs with qualification for the knockouts secured and he's been as good as his word. Eight changes for the Azzurri, with only goalkeeper Gianluigi Donarrumma, centre-back Leonardo Bonucci and midfielder Jorginho remaining. Paris St-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti returns from injury, Alessandro Bastoni replaces captain Giorgio Chiellini (who has a muscle injury) and there are starting spots for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, right-back Rafael Toloi, midfielder Matteo Pessina and forwards Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernadeschi and Andrea Belotti. #EURO2020 Our starting XI for #ITAWAL! 📋#ITA #Azzurri #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/gndPbe4WfqJune 20, 2021 See more