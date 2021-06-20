Euro 2020: Italy vs Wales line-ups revealed, with Ciro Immobile rested in Rome
Wales and Italy opt for attacking lineups as they each vie to top Group A
The line-ups for the Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 group game have been revealed - and both sides opt for attacking lineups as they bid to top Group A.
Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Dan James form a three-man attack with plenty of pace and intelligent movement. They're supported in the rear-guard by a three main defence as the Dragons bid to stop the Azzurri from continuing their promising start.
They'll be boosted by the news that red-hot striker Ciro Immobile is being rested. The Lazio man had scored twice in Italy's opening two games, but will have his feet up from the start in Rome.
Italy
4-3-3
Donnarumma (GK)
Toloi (RB)
Bonucci (CB)
Bastoni (CB)
Emerson (LB)
Jorginho (CM)
Verratti (CM)
Pessina (CM)
Chiesa (RW)
Belotti (CF)
Bernadeschi (LW)
Wales
3-4-3
Ward (GK)
Gunter (CB)
Ampadu (CB)
Rodon (CB)
Roberts (RM)
Allen (CM)
Morrell (CM)
Williams (LM)
Bale (RW)
Ramsey (CF)
James (LW)
