Liverpool 2-1 Man City: Which season-long City run did Liverpool end?
By Joe Brewin
A pressure-cranking victory for Brendan Rodgers' men, as seen through the eyes of award-winning analysis tool Stats Zone...
Philippe Coutinho's brilliant equaliser downed Manchester City at Anfield, and kept Liverpool within three points of third-placed Arsenal.
The Brazilian's second-half winner capped a virtuoso display from the 22-year-old, whose stunning opener also helped sink Southampton at St Mary's last weekend.
Jordan Henderson opened the scoring with a similarly excellent drive from range, before Edin Dzeko levelled things for Manuel Pellegrini's side before half-time after a well-worked move from the visitors. But the champions' hopes of landing back-to-back titles now seem incredily slim after Coutinho's terrific winner condemned them to deserved defeat on Merseyside.
- Raheem Sterling has provided as many Premier League assists in 2014/15 as he did in the previous 3 seasons combined (7).
- All 3 of Jordan Henderson’s Premier League goals this season have been assisted by Raheem Sterling.
- 3 of Liverpool’s last 4 Premier League goals have come from outside the box.
- Before this match City were the only Premier League team not to concede a goal from outside the box this season. Both of Liverpool’s goals came from range.
- Sergio Aguero has been involved in 5 goals in his last 3 top-flight games (3 goals, 2 assists).
- Man City have won 0 of their last 12 Premier League trips to Anfield (D4 L8).
- City scored with their only shot on target. This is the fewest they have recorded in a Premier League game this since April 8, 2012 (away to Arsenal).
- Liverpool have lost just 4 of the 45 league games they have played under Brendan Rodgers after the turn of the year (across his 3 seasons in charge)
- Liverpool have claimed 26 points from the last possible 30 (W8 D2).
- Edin Dzeko has scored in consecutive Premier League games after failing to find the net in his preceding 9 appearances.
