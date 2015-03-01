Liverpool 2-1 Man City: Which season-long City run did Liverpool end?

Philippe Coutinho's brilliant equaliser downed Manchester City at Anfield, and kept Liverpool within three points of third-placed Arsenal.

The Brazilian's second-half winner capped a virtuoso display from the 22-year-old, whose stunning opener also helped sink Southampton at St Mary's last weekend.

Jordan Henderson opened the scoring with a similarly excellent drive from range, before Edin Dzeko levelled things for Manuel Pellegrini's side before half-time after a well-worked move from the visitors. But the champions' hopes of landing back-to-back titles now seem incredily slim after Coutinho's terrific winner condemned them to deserved defeat on Merseyside.

Raheem Sterling has provided as many Premier League assists in 2014/15 as he did in the previous 3 seasons combined (7).

All 3 of Jordan Henderson’s Premier League goals this season have been assisted by Raheem Sterling.

3 of Liverpool’s last 4 Premier League goals have come from outside the box.

Before this match City were the only Premier League team not to concede a goal from outside the box this season. Both of Liverpool’s goals came from range.

Sergio Aguero has been involved in 5 goals in his last 3 top-flight games (3 goals, 2 assists).

Man City have won 0 of their last 12 Premier League trips to Anfield (D4 L8).

City scored with their only shot on target. This is the fewest they have recorded in a Premier League game this since April 8, 2012 (away to Arsenal).

Liverpool have lost just 4 of the 45 league games they have played under Brendan Rodgers after the turn of the year (across his 3 seasons in charge)

Liverpool have claimed 26 points from the last possible 30 (W8 D2).

Edin Dzeko has scored in consecutive Premier League games after failing to find the net in his preceding 9 appearances.

