Liverpool hand title advantage to Manchester City after Tottenham draw
By Ben Hayward published
Liverpool's 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham means Manchester City can take a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Sunday
Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League - and also the quadruple - took a massive blow as the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's side dominated the first half, but were frustated as Spurs somehow managed to keep them at bay with some solid defending.
And in the second period, Son Heung-min fired Tottenham into the lead when he finished off a dangerous counter-attack at the far post after 56 minutes.
Luis Diaz later levelled for Liverpool as he slotted home a low drive from the edge of the box, but the Reds were unable to find a winner despite being willed on by a passionate crowd at Anfield.
The Reds return to the top of the table on goal difference, but will be back in second unless Manchester City lose at home to Newcastle on Sunday and will find themselves three points off the pace if Pep Guardiola's side beat the Magpies.
If City win by more than a one-goal margin on Sunday, their goal difference will also be better than Liverpool's ahead of the final three fixtures.
Liverpool are away to Aston Villa on Tuesday, with Klopp's side then in action against Chelsea in the FA Cup final next weekend. The Reds face Southampton (away) and Wolves (home) in their final two Premier League fixtures, with their Champions League final against Real Madrid to follow at the end of the month.
After meeting Newcastle, City travel to Wolves and then West Ham before ending the season at home to Aston Villa. And after their Champions League semi-final exit to Real Madrid, their sole focus is now on retaining the Premier League.
