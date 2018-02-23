Lorenzo Insigne claims RB Leipzig assistant was blowing kisses at him during Napoli's Europa League exit

Napoli were knocked out of the competition on away goals on Thursday, as their 2-0 win in Germany was not enough to overturn RB Leipzig's 3-1 lead from the first leg. Insigne scored the Partenopei's second goal of the night in the 86th minute as the Serie A leaders rallied late on, but they were unable to find a late winner.

It was in those final moments that the Italy international believes Low came up with some unorthodox methods to put him off.

"The Leipzig assistant manager was provoking me,” Insigne told Sky Sport Italia post-match.

"He was winking at me and sending kisses. He was mocking me. If you are winning the tie, you should shut up and respect your opponents. He was going over the top."

Insigne was disappointed to go out of the competition at an early stage, but accepts Napoli were not good enough. He added: "I don’t think Leipzig did anything tonight, but it’s fair they go through, having won the first leg. It’s a pity.

"We were convinced that we had prepared this second leg very well, but our approach was completely wrong at home and the third goal was so avoidable."

