Watch: Sporting's Bruno Fernandes fires in a ferocious dipper in the Europa League

Bruno Fernandes had an excellent game for the hosts as he scored twice in Sporting's 3-3 draw with the Kazakh champions, meaning they progress through to the last-16 after a 6-4 aggregate win.

The Portugal international's first goal of the match, to make it 2-1, was easily the highlight. In the 53rd minute, the 23-year-old midfielder picked the ball up from 30 yards out and venomously struck his effort into the bottom corner.

What a hit. Fernandes added his second 10 minutes later, before Patrick Twumasi and Dmitriy Shomko replied for the visitors. Yet these were merely consolation goals as Sporting advance through to the next stage.

See also...

In Other News...