Watch: Sporting's Bruno Fernandes fires in a ferocious dipper in the Europa League
Fernandes bamboozled Astana's goalkeeper with a bending strike in Sporting's Europa League last-32 clash.
Bruno Fernandes had an excellent game for the hosts as he scored twice in Sporting's 3-3 draw with the Kazakh champions, meaning they progress through to the last-16 after a 6-4 aggregate win.
The Portugal international's first goal of the match, to make it 2-1, was easily the highlight. In the 53rd minute, the 23-year-old midfielder picked the ball up from 30 yards out and venomously struck his effort into the bottom corner.
What a hit. Fernandes added his second 10 minutes later, before Patrick Twumasi and Dmitriy Shomko replied for the visitors. Yet these were merely consolation goals as Sporting advance through to the next stage.
See also...
- Leeds postpone new crest release until the 2019/20 season
- Billericay manager Glenn Tamplin threatens to sack himself if his team lose at the weekend
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.