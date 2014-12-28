Man City 2-2 Burnley: History repeating as Clarets halt City's gallop

Manchester City failed to take advantage of Chelsea dropping two points at Southampton – not to mention third-placed neighbours United being held at Tottenham – by allowing second-bottom Burnley to come back from 2-0 down at the Etihad.

Despite once again playing without a striker, the champions opened up a two-goal advantage in the first half, with David Silva meeting Jesus Navas's cross before Fernandinho ended his goal drought with a superb curler.

However, Burnley battled back brilliantly after the break. Within two minutes of the restart George Boyd, possibly in an offside position, halved the deficit – and in the last 10 minutes the Clarets got their reward when Ashley Barnes drove home a first-time shot, to loud cheers in the west of London and Manchester.

This was Man City’s 133rd Premier League game since Sergio Aguero joined the club, but only the third they have played with Aguero, Yaya Toure and Vincent Kompany all not featuring.

The game's top passer, David Silva has scored 5 in his last 5 league appearances, including 4 in his last 3.

Fernandinho’s thunderbolt was his first shot on target of the entire campaign.

George Boyd scored his first Premier League away goal.

Man City conceded twice at home in the league for the first time since April (vs Sunderland). Before this clash City had only conceded 2 in total across their last 5 at the Etihad.

Ashley Barnes has scored in 3 of his last 4 Premier League appearances.

Man City have failed to beat a newly-promoted side at home for the first time since November 2009, when they drew 3-3 vs Burnley.

The Citizens have won 20 of their last 22 home league games against newly-promoted sides; inn that run, both draws have been with Burnley.

Man City have failed to win after leading by 2+ goals in a Premier League home game for the first time since October 2009 (2-2 vs Fulham).

City failed to set a new club record of 10 consecutive competitive wins.

