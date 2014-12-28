Tottenham 0-0 Man United: Lloris unbeatable in the first half, unnecessary in the second

Tottenham Hotspur once again frustrated Manchester United in an entertaining but goalless game at White Hart Lane. For the fifth successive time in the Premier League, United failed to beat Spurs, but they certainly tried their best - particularly in a first half during which home goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made 5 saves.

Having criticised the festive fixture list ahead of the second fixture in three days, Louis van Gaal sprang something of a surprise by naming their first unchanged Premier League XI in 85 games. But the visitors had much the better of the first period, with Juan Mata's free-kick hitting the post, Lloris denying Radamel Falcao, Robin van Persie and Ashley Young and Phil Jones's header ruled out for offside.

Spurs reasserted themselves in the second half as they sought a fourth successive win, with Andros Townsend impressing and Ryan Mason firing just over, but were again frustrated by their lack of goal power at White Hart Lane: they have scored just 7 in the last 9 home league games.

Man United named an unchanged XI for the first time in 85 Premier League games (since November 2012).

Having gone 22 Premier League games without defeat against Spurs, United have now gone 5 without a victory against them (D3 L2).

Spurs are only the third team in the Premier League era to go 5 league games unbeaten against the Red Devils, after Liverpool (2000-2002) and Blackburn Rovers (2004-2006).

All 5 of United’s shots on target in this match came in the first half.

6 of the last 8 matches at White Hart Lane between these two has ended in a draw.

Just 11 of Manchester United’s 36 points this campaign have come in away games.

Spurs have won 0 of their last 14 Premier League games against the Red Devils at White Hart Lane (W0 D6 L8).

Man United have kept just their second clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League away games.

Tottenham have scored just 7 goals in their last 9 Premier League games at White Hart Lane.

The Red Devils have won just 2 of their last 11 on the road in the top flight (W2 D6 L3), but are unbeaten in their last four (W2 D2).

Analyse Tottenham 0-0 Man United using Stats Zone