The Manchester City away kit 2024/25 is out - and it could be Puma's greatest-ever

The Manchester City away kit 2024/25 has been released. Brace yourselves, City fans: it's a stunning tribute to an all-time classic.

While the reception for the Manchester City home shirt this season has been a little underwhelming, there's no such issue with the away. Puma may have muted the sky blue a little but that's only to make the fluorescent away top stand out more.

One of the best Premier League kits so far this season? We'll say…

BUY THE SHIRT BUY FROM PUMA Get the Manchester City 2024/25 away kit

Puma have done some, err, interesting things for Manchester City since taking over as kit supplier. There's been purple in the home shirt. There's been that badgeless change strip with the club's name in bold font across the chest. There have been countless controversial kits with fans.

When they take it back to basics, however, they deliver. And that's exactly what they've done here.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Manchester City / Puma) (Image credit: Manchester City / Puma) (Image credit: Manchester City / Puma)

City's new away kit isn't so much inspired by 1999's, it's a direct copy. Down to the placing of the stripes and the collar, it's pretty much a complete update, with new badge, new sponsor and Puma logo, to boot.

And that's not necessarily a bad thing. After all, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Look at Adidas reinventing Nike kits for Arsenal of late, or Nike themselves re-appropriating the Admiral England top from 1982.

It was David Brent who once mused, “a good idea is a good idea forever”. This one brings back the sky blue between the stripes, keeps the original tone of the yellow and doesn't mess with the stripes. Remember when they turned them sideways for a black/red number a couple of seasons back?

This is one that true fans will adore. Yes, City have been accused of lacking history. Yes, this kit addresses an icon of the past in a glorious way.

Raheem Sterling in the classic 1999 away top (Image credit: Future)

It's absolutely stunning. It was then, it is now.

Sometimes, the simplest thing is just to remake, rather than reinvent. Top marks to all involved.

Where to buy

Manchester City away kit 2024/25 (Image credit: Manchester City / Puma)