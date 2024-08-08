The Manchester City away kit 2024/25 is out - and it could be Puma's greatest-ever

The Manchester City away kit 2024/25 is out - and Puma have absolutely struck gold

Manchester City away kit 2024/25
(Image credit: Manchester City / Puma)
The Manchester City away kit 2024/25 has been released. Brace yourselves, City fans:  it's a stunning tribute to an all-time classic. 

While the reception for the Manchester City home shirt this season has been a little underwhelming, there's no such issue with the away. Puma may have muted the sky blue a little but that's only to make the fluorescent away top stand out more.

Manchester City away kit 2024/25
(Image credit: Manchester City / Puma)

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 