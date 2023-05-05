Manchester City v Leeds live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester City v Leeds live stream and match preview, Saturday May 6, 3pm BST

Manchester City v Leeds live stream and match preview

Manchester City v Leeds is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Manchester City’s Premier League title push continues with the visit of Sam Allardyce’s Leeds United to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side leapfrogged Arsenal to go top of the table with a 3-0 midweek win over West Ham and they sit one point clear of the Gunners with a game in hand.

Leeds brought in Big Sam this week to oversee their relegation scrap, and he will be looking to make an instant impact in a daunting debut, with his side only above the drop zone on goal difference as things stand.

City won the first meeting of the season between the sides 3-1 at Elland Road in December.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST.

Team news

Kevin De Bruyne remains an injury doubt for Manchester City after picking up a leg issue and could be rested ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Leeds are without Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams through injury.

Form

Manchester City: ?WWWD

Leeds: LDLLL

Referee

Andrew Madley will be the referee for Manchester City v Leeds.

Stadium

Manchester City v Leeds will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City v Leeds kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday May 6 in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.