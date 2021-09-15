Manchester City v RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City v RB Leipzig live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 15 September, 8pm BST

Having reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history last season – losing to Chelsea in Porto – Manchester City will be looking to go one better in 2021/22. They open up against Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig.

Pep Guardiola lifted the famous old trophy twice during his legendary stint at Barcelona, but the City boss has now gone a decade without claiming European club football’s greatest prize.

It’s been all change at Leipzig this summer, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann departing for Bayern Munich – and taking stars Dayo Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer with him.

Jesse Marsch is the new man in charge of the Red Bulls, the American having moved up from feeder club Red Bull Salzburg – who he guided to third-place group finishes in the Champions League in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

With the exception of back-up goalkeeper Zak Steffen, Pep Guardiola looks set to have a full complement to select from on Wednesday night. Phil Foden will hope to get his first minutes of the season after working his way back from a foot injury.

Ex-City left-back Angelino could come up against his former side at the Etihad Stadium, having made his loan switch to Leipzig permanent in February. The visitors are captained by former Liverpool and Hull goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

City faced German opposition four times in last season’s Champions League, beating Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund twice apiece. Leipzig were knocked by Liverpool in the Last 16, having seen off Tottenham at the same stage a year earlier en route to the semi-finals.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

