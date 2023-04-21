Manchester City v Sheffield United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Manchester City v Sheffield United live stream and match preview, Saturday 22 April, 4.45pm BST

Looking for a Manchester City v Sheffield United live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City v Sheffield United is on ITV and STV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Championship side Sheffield United have the mother of all giant-killing tasks ahead of them when they face Manchester City at Wembley for a place in the FA Cup final.

City knocked out Chelsea, Arsenal, Bristol City and Burnley in their bid for a seventh FA Cup title and they are in formidable form; they head to London on the back of a 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals and are unbeaten since 5 February.

The Blades are closing in on automatic promotion back to the top flight, but their bid for a fifth FA Cup win - and first since 1925 - has seen them eliminate Millwall, Wrexham, Tottenham and Blackburn Rovers.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since a 1-0 Premier League win for City in January 2021.

Kick-off is at 4:45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Nathan Ake is a doubt for City after pulling up with a hamstring problem during the midweek 1-1 draw away to Bayern Munich.

Enda Stevens, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster and Jack O'Connell are on the injury list for the Blades.

Form

Manchester City: DWWWW

Sheffield United: WWLWW

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Manchester City v Sheffield United.

Stadium

Manchester City v Sheffield United will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City v Sheffield United kick-off is at 4:45pm GMT on Saturday 22 April in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV and ITVX (STV and STV Player in Scotland).

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FA Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.