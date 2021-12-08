Manchester United v Young Boys live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Young Boys live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 8 December, 8pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to end the Champions League group stage on a high when they host Young Boys on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are already safely through to the round of 16 following their 2-0 victory over Villarreal last month. That was Michael Carrick's first game as United's caretaker manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the previous day.

Carrick has since left the club, with Ralf Rangnick appointed as interim boss until the end of the campaign. The German got his tenure off to a winning start on Sunday, as a goal from Fred brought United a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Rangnick will have been pleased with elements of his team's performance at the weekend. United played with increased energy and intensity in the first 30 minutes, as Palace struggled to get out of their half. The home team faded thereafter, though, and could easily have dropped two points were it not for Fred's fine strike from outside the box.

Rangnick will welcome the fact that the pressure is off in this match. United are guaranteed to finish top of Group F; even if they lose and Villarreal beat Atalanta, the Premier League giants will advance in first place thanks to their superior head-to-head record over the Spanish side.

The United boss could therefore use Wednesday's game as an opportunity to take a look at some of the fringe members of the squad. Cristiano Ronaldo, for one, will surely sit this one out, and the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho could also be given at least part of the evening off.

Amad Diallo appeared off the bench against Palace and could be handed a start, while Diogo Dalot will hope to keep his place at right-back after an impressive display last time out. Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani will miss out through injury.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

