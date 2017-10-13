Mario Balotelli finds hilarious way to entertain himself during the international break

Mario Balotelli has always found unique ways to entertain himself. This international break, after failing to make manager Gian Piero Ventura's Italy squad, football's most notorious prankster decided to have some fun racing mini motorbikes around a series of cones whilst friends laughed and filmed. One tried to compete, although he fell off within the opening seconds.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool player has been in fine form since moving to France to play for Nice, scoring 25 times in 38 appearances. With it looking unlikely he'll be called up for Azzurri action anytime soon, though, Balotelli will have to continue to make the most of his spare time.

Never change, Mario.

