Dutch team lose penalty shootout they won three weeks earlier – and it's all the ref's fault
Dutch outfit FC Lisse thought they'd progressed to the next round of KNVB Cup – until they realised the referee's error
Last month, third division side Lisse thought they'd got the better of their fifth division opponents HSV Hoek, beating them 5-4 in a penalty shootout.
The result, however, was taken to the Dutch FA after it was noticed to referee on the night incorrectly implemented the ABBA penalty taking system.
After much debate, it was decided that a replay was needed to determine a new winner - but just the penalty shootout would be recontested.
The game was played at Lisse's Sportpark Ter Specke stadium on Wednesday night, with a generous crowd arriving to watch all 10 minutes' worth of action. Despite only one penalty separating the sides again, it was minnows Hoek who emerged victorious, winning 6-5.
The ABBA system is yet to be adopted by the Dutch, with England one of the few nations to trial it this season. How the mix-up occurred remains a mystery.
