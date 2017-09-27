Mexican player scores outrageous overhead kick winner from outside box

Escoto's 85th-minute corker for Lobos against Chivas proved decisive as his side ran out 2-1 winners.

He managed it in some style too, after veteran midfielder Juan Medina had swung a hopeful ball towards the edge of the penalty area looking for Escoto.

With the 24-year-old mistiming his run ever so slightly, he improvised superbly by turning his back to goal and going for the overhead.

Escoto's acrobatic swivel paid off, as he spectacularly smacked the ball into the top corner. Woof!

Lobos move up to sixth in the Liga MX with their victory, while Guadalajara languish 13th in the 18-team league.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com