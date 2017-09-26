Sheffield Wednesday's Carlos Carvalhal screws up and punches £20 note

Wednesday lost 4-2 to Sheffield United in the Steel City derby on Sunday afternoon which ended their seven-match unbeaten run.

Following the defeat to United, and with Wednesday slipping down to 10th, the pressure is on Carlos Carvalhal to lift the Championship club back up into the play-off spots.

And so Carvalhal's frustrations shone through in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of his side's clash with Birmingham. In response to a local journalist's questions surrounding the heavy defeat, the Portuguese manager whipped out a £20 note and crumpled it up before bashing it against the table.

"You know what this is?" the Owls head coach said before squashing up the note. "You know what this is?" He then punched the note and held it up. "Same value."

Of course, the reason he put on this visual show was to make the point that the quality of Wednesday's squad is still the same despite losing to their fiercest rivals.

But there's definitely more subtle ways of getting the message across, Carlos.

