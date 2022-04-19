Mexico World Cup 2022 squad: Tata Martino names his latest squad

The Mexico World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. El Tri booked their spot at the tournament by finishing second in the CONCACAF section, behind group winners Canada.

This will be Mexico's 17th appearance at the World Cup - only Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina have appeared in more editions of the tournament.

Mexico have been knocked out at the last-16 stage of each of the last eight World Cups.

Mexico World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Alfredo Talavera (UNAM)

GK: Rodolfo Cota (Leon)

GK: Guillermo Ochoa (America)

GK: Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)

DF: Nestor Araujo (Celta Vigo)

DF: Cesar Montes (Monterrey)

DF: Johan Vasquez (Genoa)

DF: Jorge Sanchez (America)

DF: Hector Moreno (Monterrey)

DF: Israel Reyes (Puebla)

DF: Erick Aguirre (Monterrey)

DF: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy)

DF: Gerardo Arteaga (Genk)

DF: Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey)

DF: Jesus Alberto Angulo (UANL)

MF: Edson Alvarez (Ajax)

MF: Luis Romo (Monterrey)

MF: Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul)

MF: Diego Lainez (Real Betis)

MF: Erick Gutierrez (PSV)

MF: Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

MF: Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)

FW: Raul Jimenez (Mexico)

FW: Alexis Vega (Guadalajara)

FW: Jesus Corona (Sevilla)

FW: Santiago Gimenez (Cruz Azul)

FW: Henry Martin (America)

FW: Hirving Lozano (Napoli)

How many players are Mexico allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

As things stand, participating nations will be permitted to call up 23 players for the 2022 World Cup. However, reports indicate that FIFA are considering approving an expansion to 26-man squads, partly because of the pandemic and partly because this tournament is being crammed into just 28 days.

UEFA, CONMEBOL and CAF did something similar for the most recent editions of the European Championship, Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations, but FIFA has not yet made a final decision.

When will the final Mexico 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December. The tournament was moved from its usual slot in June and July because it is simply too hot for football in Qatar at that time of year.

FIFA has set a deadline of October 20 for squads to be submitted. That comes 30 days before the opening game between Senegal and the Netherlands. Most nations, including Mexico, will name a preliminary squad some time before that.

Who will make the final Mexico 2022 World Cup squad?

Mexico's current group contains a blend of youth and experience. Stalwarts like Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera and the 36-year-old goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa are sure to be included if fit.

However, other big names are in danger of missing out or have already confirmed they will not compete in Qatar. Andres Guardado, the 173-cap veteran was excluded from the Mexico squad for the final qualifiers in March. Javier Hernandez has not represented his country since the 2021 Gold Cup.

The attacking duo Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona will almost certainly be on the plane to Doha. Other key players include Nestor Araujo and Edson Alvarez of Celta Vigo and Ajax respectively.

