Ranked! The 10 best players of World Cup 1986

Belgium were somehow less than the sum of their parts in Mexico, with a spine of real talent muddling their way into the quarter-final of the competition before being unpicked by Diego Maradona. But throughout the tournament, the awkward, brave, bony figure of Ceulemans stood out as a classic leader of the line and targetman.

His diving header against Spain from Franky Vercauteren’s cross was true class, and he was the captain of a squad containing Franky Vercauteren, Jean-Marie Pfaff and Eric Gerets.