Nabil Fekir channels inner Beckham to score Goal of the Season contender
By Joe Nelson
The new Ligue 1 season is only three weeks old, but it might well have seen its finest goal thanks to the France midfielder
Fresh from two wins in their first two games, Lyon went into game No.3 at home to Bordeaux full of confidence.
That was evident from the start as Nabil Fekir took just 10 minutes to catch Benoit Costil off his line and loft a superb drive from the halfway line over the keeper’s head.
Despite the wonder strike, Lyon weren't able to secure the win. Late goals from Lukas Lerager and Malcom salvaged a point for the visitors, who had been trailing 3-1 thanks to Lyon goals from Kenny Tate and former Chelsea man Bertrand Traore, who scored a pretty special free-kick himself.
Keep 'em coming, Ligue 1.
