Wycombe score calamitous own goal against Notts County
By Joe Nelson
We're not even a month into the campaign, but surely have a winner for Own Goal of the Season already thanks to this monumentous team effort from the Chairboys
They say you’re at your most vulnerable when you’ve just scored – but Wycombe proved on Sunday that you’re pretty susceptible after conceding too.
After Richard Duffy had headed Notts County into a 14th-minute lead, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was probably hoping his men would keep it tight for a bit at very least.
Within a minute, however, County had doubled their lead thanks to a hilariously hapless joint effort between goalkeeper Scott Brown, defender Adam El-Abd and midfielder Luke O’Nien. First, Brown parried a loose ball into the path of El-Abd, who tried to boot the ball clear but succeeded only in firing it off O'Nien and into his own net.
Fast forward to 0:25 to watch the chaos unfold
Nick Freeman pulled one back for Wycombe after the break, then Joe Jacobson restored parity with a brilliant free-kick, but two late Notts County goals sent the visitors home happy.
We can only assume that Chairboys defenders are still put off by their goalkeeper's new shirt.
