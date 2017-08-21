Wycombe score calamitous own goal against Notts County

They say you’re at your most vulnerable when you’ve just scored – but Wycombe proved on Sunday that you’re pretty susceptible after conceding too.

After Richard Duffy had headed Notts County into a 14th-minute lead, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was probably hoping his men would keep it tight for a bit at very least.

Within a minute, however, County had doubled their lead thanks to a hilariously hapless joint effort between goalkeeper Scott Brown, defender Adam El-Abd and midfielder Luke O’Nien. First, Brown parried a loose ball into the path of El-Abd, who tried to boot the ball clear but succeeded only in firing it off O'Nien and into his own net.

Fast forward to 0:25 to watch the chaos unfold

Nick Freeman pulled one back for Wycombe after the break, then Joe Jacobson restored parity with a brilliant free-kick, but two late Notts County goals sent the visitors home happy.

We can only assume that Chairboys defenders are still put off by their goalkeeper's new shirt.

