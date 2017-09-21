Napoli's Dries Mertens curls in stunner from tight angle against Lazio
The Belgian produced yet another memorable goal in Serie A as he bent one in from an acute angle on Wednesday night.
Napoli maintained their 100 per cent start to their league campaign with a 4-1 victory over in-form Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico – but it was Mertens' goal that stole attentions.
In the 59th minute, with Napoli already 2-1 up, Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha nicked the ball away from Mertens' feet but allowed it to spill out of the penalty area.
It wasn't enough to avert danger: Belgium international Mertens reacted instinctively by swivelling and clipping the ball over Strakosha with a first-time pearler into the top corner.
The 30-year-old is continuing his mean goalscoring streak from last season, and has six goals in his five Napoli appearances this campaign.
