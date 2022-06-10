Nations League: Why is England vs Italy being played behind closed doors?

England (opens in new tab) face Italy (opens in new tab) in Group A3 of the Nations League on Saturday, in the countries' first meeting since last summer's Euro 2020 final at Wembley - which the Azzurri won on penalties.

And it is the crowd trouble surrounding that game which means this match at Wolves' Molineux will take place behind closed doors.

The FA were sanctioned by UEFA as punishment for the ugly scenes which marred England's first major final appearance since 1966.

Hundreds of fans forced their way into Wembley without tickets, fighting with stewards as the ground - operating at reduced capacity due to Covid restrictions - became dangerously overcrowded.

Consequently, in October, UEFA ordered England to play two games without supporters - although one of these was suspended for 24 months.

UEFA also fined the FA £84,560 for "the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium".

Speaking about the punishment ahead of the current international break, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate said (opens in new tab):

"We've got the embarrassment now of playing behind closed doors at home.

"Normally when you watch those things having happened abroad, we're all grandstanding about how it's someone else's problem and how [the country in question] should be dealt with - and now it's us. That's not a good optic for our country."