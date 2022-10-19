Netherlands manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Louis van Gaal

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal will lead his nation at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), making him one of the most experienced and decorated managers in Qatar.

This is Van Gaal’s third spell in charge of the Dutch national team and certainly the most unexpected, as he came out of retirement in August 2021 to take the job.

He was tasked with turning things around after a disappointing last 16 exit to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 under Frank de Boer’s leadership.

Louis van Gaal previously led the Oranje from 2000-2002 and 2012-2014, taking them to third place at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. On that occasion, his side beat Spain 5-1 in the group stages, and an inspired decision in the quarter-final clash against Costa Rica saw Van Gaal substitute Jasper Cillessen in favour of Tim Krul, who saved two spot kicks.

The Netherlands manager couldn't guide them past Argentina in the semi-finals, though, with his side eventually beating a bruised Brazil 3-0 in the third place play-off.

In qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Van Gaal made a good impression as the Dutch topped their group ahead of Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar.

The Netherlands scored 33 goals and lost just once – their opening game against Turkey - to achieve automatic qualification.

But that defeat came under De Boer’s leadership, and Van Gaal is yet to lose a match in charge, with a record of nine wins and four draws at the time of writing. Indeed, the Netherlands also topped their Nations League group, seeing them progress to the finals next summer.

Van Gaal has had a hugely successful coaching career, winning 20 major honours during spells with Ajax, Barcelona, AZ, Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Before taking over as the Netherlands manager in 2021, Manchester United were the last side to be managed by the Dutchman.

His side are favourites to progress from Group A, but they face a tough challenge against hosts Qatar, African champions Senegal and Ecuador. Van Gaal will have a difficult test selecting his Netherlands World Cup squad, though, with injuries plaguing some of his star names, while he has also previously stated he will only pick players who are appearing frequently for their clubs.