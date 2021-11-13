Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad: Louis van Gaal names his final qualification squad

The Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Louis van Gaal takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers.

As expected, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay have all been included in the 24-man group for the November internationals. Denzel Dumfries impressed at Euro 2020 and remains a key part of the squad, while Arnaut Danjuma's fine form for Villarreal has earned him another call-up.

Steven Berghuis, Joel Drommel, and Jurrien Timber have all dropped out through injury. Joel Veltman, Patrick van Aanholt and Quincy Promes have not been involved since Van Gaal took charge after Euro 2020, and Donny van de Beek founds himself out of the squad as he continues to struggle for game time at Manchester United.

Tim Krul will also watch the final qualifiers from home after slipping down the goalkeeping pecking order.

Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Justin Bijlow, Feyenoord

GK: Jasper Cillessen, Valencia

GK: Mark Flekken, Freiburg

DF: Devyne Rensch, Ajax

DF: Nathan Ake, Manchester City

DF: Daley Blind, Ajax

DF: Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus

DF: Stefan de Vrij, Inter

DF: Denzel Dumfries, Inter

DF: Tyrell Malacia, Feyenoord

DF: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

MF: Marten de Roon, Atalanta

MF: Ryan Gravenberch, Ajax

MF: Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona

MF: Davy Klaassen, Ajax

MF: Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta

MF: Guus Til, Feyenoord

MF: Georginio Wijnaldum, PSG

FW: Arnaut Danjuma, Villarreal

FW: Steven Bergwijn, Tottenham

FW: Memphis Depay, Barcelona

FW: Noa Lang, Club Brugge

FW: Donyell Malen, Borussia Dortmund

FW: Wout Weghorst, Wolfsburg

How many players are the Netherlands allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

The Netherlands, then managed by Frank de Boer, were permitted 26 players for Euro 2020, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.

When will the final Netherlands 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Netherlands 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Louis van Gaal's final Netherlands 2022 World Cup squad.

Virgil van Dijk missed Euro 2020 due to an ACL injury and he will be desperate to make up for lost time in Qatar. The Liverpool centre-back might be one of the best players in the world in his position, but he has never played in an international tournament.

His former team-mate at Anfield, Gini Wijnaldum, is another obvious pick for Van Gaal. Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay will almost certainly represent the Dutch in 2022 provided they are fit, and it would be a huge surprise if the 19-year-old Ryan Gravenberch did not make the final squad.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans