Netherlands vs England live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 semi-final for free

By
published

The Oranje and Three Lions meet in Dortmund

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring England's third shootout penalty against Switzerland at Euro 2024.
Bukayo Saka was decisive as England beat Switzerland to reach the Euro 2024 semis. (Image credit: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Jump To:

Looking for a Netherlands vs England live stream? We've got you covered. Netherlands vs England is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Netherlands vs England live stream

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: ITVX

watch a Netherlands vs England live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service

You can watch a Netherlands vs England live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 8pm BST on Wednesday, July 10. Coverage starts at 6.30pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support. Go get it!

Try NordVPN 100% risk free! 

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Wiggins

Tom Wiggins is a freelance writer and editor. He has written for various magazines and websites for the past 17 years, including FourFourTwo, Stuff, GQ, Esquire, TechRadar, Yahoo Sport UK, Red Bull, TrustedReviews, ShortList, Wareable, FACT Magazine, Louder, Metro, The Set Pieces, Decrypt Media, In Bed With Maradona, and The Ambient.