Netherlands vs England live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 semi-final for free

Bukayo Saka was decisive as England beat Switzerland to reach the Euro 2024 semis.

After finishing third in Group D, the Netherlands looked like unlikely semi-finalists, but wins over Romania in the round of 16, and Turkey in the quarters, have set up this last-four meeting with the Three Lions.

It took penalties against Switzerland for England to reach this stage, but there’s a certain resilience to this side that has so far made up for their lack of fluency. Will this be the game when it finally clicks for Gareth Southgate’s men?

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Netherlands vs England kick-off and TV channel

Netherlands vs England kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday, July 10 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Netherlands vs England for FREE in the UK

Netherlands vs England is free on ITV1/ITVX for viewers in the UK.

Referee

Felix Zwayer of Germany will be the referee for Netherlands vs England. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Netherlands vs England will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.