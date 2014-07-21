New Dortmund signing given Bayern shirt to save time

Germany youngster Mathias Ginter has completed a €10 million move to Borussia Dortmund, signing a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year at Bayern Munich.

Ex-Freiburg star Ginter was presented to the media with the number 28 shirt he will wear for Dortmund next season, and the number 45 shirt he will wear for Bayern soon enough. He answered questions alongside a satisfied-looking Jurgen Klopp, a delighted-looking Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and his own ecstatic agent.

“Everyone wants to play for the biggest teams and compete in the Champions League, which is why I’m delighted to be joining Bayern Munich in a few years’ time,” the 20-year old defender told FourFourTwo.

“Dortmund’s a wonderful club, and I’m excited about taking my place in the heart of this team,” he continued. “But I’m even more excited about helping Bayern rip that heart clean out as soon as it looks like we might be getting somewhere.”

Bayern supremo Rummenigge told FFT that they’d been keeping an eye on Ginter for a while.

“As soon as we heard Dortmund were signing him, we looked him up on Football Manager and Wikipedia,” he said. “This just goes to show how determined we are to develop great players with the willing cooperation of other clubs. Or without the willing cooperation of other clubs, for that matter.”

Rummenigge added that the Ginter signing was further vindication of the ‘German Model,’ where one club, or country, has all the best players and dominates every competition for a decade. This approach has proved very successful for Bayern Munich, and for Germany, and is widely admired by all the teams who aren’t Bayern Munich or Germany but who wish they were.

Rummenigge concluded by telling reporters he was now off to follow Jurgen Klopp around for a bit, “just to see what he’s doing.”

