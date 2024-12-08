Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in the WSL: Free live streams, TV channels, team news

Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool for the blockbuster fixture in the Women's Super League today (8 December) – here we have all in the information on how to watch Manchester Unite vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere using a VPN.

Of the six WSL games on Sunday, 8 December, this is the big one, according to global broadcasters. The match is being shown in over 100 countries across 13 separate TV companies.

Manchester United sit on 15 points in the Women's Super League and could do with a win to make a push towards the top of the table, while Liverpool are sitting in mid-table in sixth position.

Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in the WSL for FREE

You can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool for free in certain countries, with the Women's Super League itself broadcasting the game directly on its YouTube channel..

This fixture, however, is heavily geo-restricted, because it's not being made available in the regions where the WSL has a dedicated broadcast deal.

So that means fans in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and much of Europe and Africa will find access blocked.

However, you can still watch the free Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream, if you're away from home at the moment, by using a VPN - more on that below.

Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Manchester United vs Liverpool TV channels and streams

UK: Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on Sky Sports, on television or via streaming platforms.

US: You can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on ESPN+ in the US, which is also the case for much of Central and South America.

Canada: Manchester United vs Liverpool is on SN1 in Canada.

Australia: You can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on Optus Sport 7 in Australia.

Other selected broadcasts:

W-Sport will show the game in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and tens of countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Viaplay has the rights in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. Sky Sports Mix will have it in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. O2 TV Sport is the service for Czechia and Slovakia. Sport 2 has the game in Israel. AZAM Sports Channel will show the match in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana.

For the full list of broadcasters and territories, visit the WSL website.

In countries not listed there, the game will be available to watch for free on the WSL's YouTube channel. Don't forget, if you're travelling outside your home country you can still tune in to your usual stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Manchester United vs Liverpool WSL Team News

Manchester United: Tullis-Joyce, George, Le Tissier, Clinton, Galton, Riviere, Janssen, Terland, Miyazawa, Turner, Geyse.

Liverpool: Micah, Hinds, Matthews, Bonner, Fisk, Holland, Nagano, Shaw, Kapocs, Smith, Enderby.