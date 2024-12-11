Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?
It's back to the 1990s for our latest quiz as we want you to name that decade's big winners
It's time for another fiendishly difficult FourFourTwo quiz and today's offering is taking you back to the 1990s.
It was the decade of Britpop, Global Hypercolor t-shirts, Tamagotchis and other long-gone fads, but we're obviously more concerned with matters on the football pitch.
The 1990s was a time of seismic change in football, as the decade saw the Premier League established, while UEFA's European competitions all underwent big changes as the sport's modern era began.
And we want to see how much you remember of the action on the pitch as we're asking you to name the winner of every major honour that was dished out in the 1990s, from domestic leagues and European competitions to international tournaments and individual prizes.
There are a total of 140 teams, countries and players to name, from World Cup champions to the winners of the European Golden Shoe.
We've put 16 minutes on the clock for you to get all 140 names. Good luck - you'll need it!
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
