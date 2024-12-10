Liverpool report: Potential Ibrahima Konate replacement gives go-ahead for transfer

Liverpool are looking to bring in a new defender, with one star having given a green light to move to the Premier League.

The Reds have the best backline in the division by the numbers this term. Arne Slot's team have conceded just 11 goals all season, with Virgil van Dijk and his centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate – ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now – both impressing.

But with Konate recently injured, the Frenchman's importance has been reinforced – and with Jarell Quansah perhaps not at the same level, the Merseysiders could dip into the transfer market.

Liverpool looking to bring in star who's given nod to a move to England

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has good options at the back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manager Arne Slot has good options in his Liverpool defence, with stalwart skipper Van Dijk and Konate his preferred partnership at the back. Joe Gomez has stepped into a variety of roles, with Quansah filling in, too.

But with Gomez having suffered from injury issues over the years, Van Dijk's future still to be decided and Joel Matip not replaced after the summer, Liverpool could perhaps do with another centre-back to step in for Konate.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk still hasn't committed his future to the Reds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws have noted the Reds' interest in Joel Ordonez, with the Ecuadorian on the radar of Chelsea, too.

Further to the interest, the 20-year-old is quoted as saying, “I would like that,” in reference to the interest, with his manager admitting that clubs are circling for him – potentially in January.

“That’s ultimately what you want as a player,” Club Brugge boss Nicky Hayen said. “What makes me happy is that Joel always does his job despite the interest.

“You have no control over when that transfer will happen. It could be in the winter, but it could also be after this season, which we would prefer.”

Joel Ordonez in action for Club Brugge (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Ordonez is ready for a step up and playing as cover for Liverpool's senior centre-backs is perhaps the perfect move. With Slot saying, it was “difficult to judge how many” weeks Konate would be out for at the start of November, it would be ideal to have extra options to choose from at the back from January.

Ordonez is worth €9 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Girona this week when Champions League action returns.