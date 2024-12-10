Liverpool icon reveals Mohamed Salah's contract intentions ahead of possible exit

Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool remains a point of contention heading into the January transfer window. The Egyptian is out of contract in the summer, and it remains to be seen if this will be his last season with the club.

His performances have been unaffected: Salah is the Premier League’s joint-top scorer with 13 goals in 14 appearances and has eight assists to his name after a superb start to life under Arne Slot.

The 32-year-old claimed last month that he was “probably more out than in” at Liverpool and said he had not been offered a new contract. "I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well,” he said. “I'm disappointed but we will see.”

Hamann says Salah wants Liverpool extension

Now former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has weighed in on the situation, insisting Salah wants to stay at the club amid rumours of a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

“Mohamed Salah talking to the media about his contract felt like a cry for help,” he told Genting Casino . “It’s like he was sending a message to the club because they haven’t matched what he wants.

Didi Hamann has given his verdict on Mo Salah's contract situation (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t think that he wants to go to Saudi Arabia, he wants to stay with Liverpool and I don’t think it’s about the money. Maybe just the length of the contract.

“It was strange to see him speaking to a journalist after the game for the first time in so long, but him making it public shows that he wants the club to make a move. He isn’t playing games, he is just trying to get things moving.”

The Athletic reported on Monday that Liverpool have offered Salah a new contract, but claimed there is “no certainty” that the forward will agree to the terms.

Hamann also gave his verdict on where Salah might go if he leaves Liverpool next year. “If Liverpool don't offer him a contract, I wouldn't be surprised to see Mohamed Salah end up at Bayern Munich," he added.

“At the moment, they've got wingers who haven’t really set the world alight on the pitch. I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to bring him in.

“They won’t be the only club either, he wants to play at the highest level and if that’s not with Liverpool it will be at another huge club.”