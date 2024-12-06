Watch Crystal Palace vs Man City: live streams, TV channel, kick-off time

Palace's Jefferson Lerma and City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball in the sides' last meeting

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City to see if the home side can continue their impressive run of form and inflict another damaging defeat on the reigning Premier League champions. Read on to learn about live streams and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Crystal Palace vs Man City key info • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV channels: Peacock (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Palace may be sitting just one place above the relegation zone but Oliver Glasner’s side appear to have turned a corner. The Eagles have fallen to just one defeat in their last six matches and head into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory away at Ipswich. However, they’ve struggled at home all season, having won just one of their seven league games at Selhurst Park.

After a nightmare period in which they went seven games without a victory, Manchester City ended their miserable run with a comprehensive 3-0 win at home over Nottingham Forest. Pep Guardiola will have been delighted to see his side pick up just a third clean sheet of the season and will now hope they can end a run of five straight defeats on the road in all competitions.

Read on to find out how you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live streams from anywhere.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

If you're in the UK but are visiting from your home country where you normally watch the 3pm kick-offs, you can still watch Crystal Palace vs Man City, by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City from anywhere

What if you're away from home on Saturday, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the US

In the US, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the US but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in Canada

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in Australia

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.