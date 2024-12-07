Watch Spurs vs Chelsea: live streams, TV channel, kick-off time

Watch Spurs vs Chelsea to see if Enzo Maresca’s in-form side can showcase their title credentials by taking advantage of an inconsistent Tottenham in N17. Read on to learn about live streams and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Spurs vs Chelsea key info • Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024 • Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK)/ Peacock (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It’s hard to know what to make of Spurs this season. At times they’ve been scintillating, scoring four in the victories over West Ham, Aston Villa and Manchester City. Yet they’ve also fallen to six defeats and are 10th in the Premier League table. A 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Thursday proved particularly hard for the travelling fans who took aim at manager Ange Postecoglou.

While many expected Enzo Maresca to struggle with Chelsea’s giant squad, the Italian seems to have found a formula for success. Resting his first choice players in the cup competitions, the Blues have emerged as title contenders thanks to eight wins from 14 league games this season. Unbeaten in the last 10 in all competitions, they have an impressive record at Spurs having won five of their last seven matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Watch Spurs vs Chelsea in the UK on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is hosting the Spurs vs Chelsea live stream in the UK. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea from anywhere

You can watch Spurs vs Chelsea all over the world, with the Premier League product attracting a huge array of global broadcasters. We've outlined the UK and US options above but you can also watch in more than 100 countries. For more detail, check out our handy guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

But what if you're away from home, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Spurs vs Chelsea in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live streams on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month (reduced to $49.99 in the Black Friday sale), though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Spurs vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Spurs vs Chelsea in Canada

Canadians can watch the Spurs vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Spurs vs Chelsea in Australia

Aussies can watch the Spurs vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.