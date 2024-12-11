Arsenal women and the Emirates Stadium: How often do they play there?

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium is now the regular home of the women's team

Arsenal women are statistically the most successful club in English football.

With 15 league titles and 14 FA Cups, a period of dominance that begun in the in the 1990s, the Gunners are unquestionably one of the leading women’s sides in Europe.

They also remain the only senior English team – men’s or women’s -to win the quadruple, after lifting all four available trophies back in the 2006-07 season. Naturally following such success, they are one of the best supported teams around.

When did Arsenal women first sell-out the Emirates Stadium?

Arsenal have some of the biggest names in the English women's game in their squad - like Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club deserve great credit for building bigger attendances year-on-year, having now sold out the Emirates on multiple occasions.

Arsenal women first played at the Emirates Stadium back in 2007, a dramatic 3-2 victory over Everton with Lionesses legend Kelly Smith scoring a late winner.

Arsenal set a record WSL crowd in 2022 for their derby with Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their first WSL game at the main stadia was a 3-1 win over Chelsea back in April 2012, but games during this era were few and far between.

However, it was the 2022-23 season where it became a regular sight to see the Gunners in Holloway, as opposed to their regular home ground of Meadow Park in Borehamwood.

Off the back of England becoming European champions on home soil, attendances boomed throughout the women’s top flight the following season.

That year the Gunners played three WSL fixtures at the 60,000 seater, setting a new league attendance record in a 4-0 win over Spurs, with 47,000 fans through the turnstiles. They also played all five home Champions League fixtures at the Emirates that year, selling out the stadium for the first time in the semi-final against Wolfsburg when?

Moving from Meadow Park

Despite playing more games at the Emirates with each season over recent years, Arsenal have continued to play the majority of their fixtures at the home of Borehamwood, Meadow Park which has a maximum capacity of just 4,500.

But in May 2024 Arsenal announced a major change to build on the success of previous Emirates visits.

The club announced that the majority (eight) of their 11 WSL home games would be held at the Emirates, making it the default home of the women’s side.

In addition, three Champions League group games would be held at the stadium, although this was later amended to two to avoid a fixture clash with the men’s side.

However, Arsenal have already qualified for the knock-out stages where, as with previous seasons, every home leg will take place at the Emirates Stadium with big crowds expected.