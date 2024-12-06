Watch Everton vs Liverpool: Live streams and TV channels for the Merseyside derby

Mohamed Salah is tackled by two Everton players in the sides' last Goodison Park meeting earlier this year

Watch Everton vs Liverpool on Saturday for another instalment of one of football's great rivalries: the Merseyside Derby. Being such a big Premier League fixture, there are plenty of TV channels and live streams showing the game, and you have the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Liverpool key info • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024 • Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET • Venue: Goodison Park • TV channels: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK) / USA Network (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Merseyside Derby has been rather one-sided in recent times, and high-flying Liverpool, who are way out in front at the top of the Premier League, will once again be the big favourites against an Everton side down in 15th.

However, the clash between the two rivals, whose stadiums are separated only by Stanley Park, is always a fierce, emotionally-charged encounter, for the people of Liverpool and fans beyond.

Besides, Everton did in fact come out on top the last time Liverpool made the trip across the park, with a rousing 2-0 victory in April. On top of that, they come into this game having thrashed Wolves 4-0 midweek. Liverpool, though, will still be fancied, and with star winger Mohamed Salah purring again, the Reds could well be 10 points clear at the top of the table by the time the other teams kick off.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Everton vs Liverpool online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Everton vs Liverpool in the UK

You can watch Everton vs Liverpool on TNT Sports on television, or via the Discovery+ streaming platform online.

TNT Sports - formerly known as BT Sports - holds the rights to 52 Premier League games this season, and usually hosts the 12.30pm Saturday kick-offs like this.

To watch TNT Sports on your television, you have to add it to the package you have with your pay-TV provider, such as Sky, BT, EE, and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform.

To watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream, Discovery+ is the streaming platform for TNT Sports. A Premium subscription – which is what's needed to get TNT Sports' output – costs £30.99 a month, and you get a host of other live sports with that.

Not in the UK right now? You can still access your Discovery+ subscription when travelling, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Everton vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, you can watch Everton vs Liverpool on USA Network, a cable television channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages – and these can be pricey.

Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $49.99), but it does get you more live sport.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the Merseyside derby, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Everton vs Liverpool streams globally

Can I watch Everton vs Liverpool in Canada? Canadians can watch Everton vs Liverpool on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Everton vs Liverpool in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Everton vs Liverpool in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton vs Liverpool on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Everton vs Liverpool in Africa? You can watch Everton vs Liverpool in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.