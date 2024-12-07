Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League live streams, TV channels

Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest to see if Ruben Amorim's side can get back to winning ways in the Premier League after their midweek defeat at Arsenal. There are live streams, plenty of TV broadcasters, and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest key info • Date: Saturday, December 7 2024 • Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET • Venue: Old Trafford • TV channels: Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League (UK) / USA Network (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester United have started reasonably well since Ruben Amorim's appointment as manager last month. A 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town in the Premier League was followed with a comfortable victory over Leicester at Old Trafford - with a Europa League win thrown in for good measure.

But they will be aiming to return to winning ways after a disappointing loss against Arsenal in midweek. Opponents Nottingham Forest also are coming into this one on the back of a defeat - having lost 3-0 at Manchester City in midweek. But overall, they've made a great start to the season and are in the running for the European places.

Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in the UK on Sky Sports

You can watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports in the UK on Saturday evening.

Sky Sports has more Premier League games in the UK than any other broadcaster this season, showing a grand total of 128. Manchester United v Nottingham Forest will only be available on Sky Sports – you can check out their packages here.

Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester United v Nottingham Forest on USA Network, a television channel that comes on most cable packages.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so for those that want to stream the game online, you might be looking at a cord-cutting cable TV streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

USA Network is included on the Sling Blue package, which starts from $40 a month – half price for the first month – and there's no need for the Sports Extra add-on here.

Fubo, meanwhile, is a heftier investment, at $79.99 a month, discounted to $49.99 for the first month, but you do get more channels and more live sport.

USA Network can also be streamed via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirectTV Stream.

If you're currently travelling outside of the US, you can still access your streaming services by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

You can watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest from all over the world, with the Premier League product attracting a huge array of global broadcasters. We've outlined the UK and US options above but you can also watch in more than 100 countries. For more detail, check out our handy guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

But what if you're away from home, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal