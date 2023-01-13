Newcastle United vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Newcastle United vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Sunday 15 January, 2pm GMT

Looking for a Newcastle United vs Fulham live stream? We've got you covered. Newcastle United vs Fulham is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) have still only lost one Premier League game this season as they attempt to secure a top-four finish.

The Magpies advanced to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, so confidence will be high heading into this match.

Fulham (opens in new tab) were also victorious in midweek, beating west London rivals Chelsea 2-1 on Thursday.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Newcastle will have to make do without Emil Krafth, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Targett.

Fulham will be unable to call upon the services of Neeskens Kebano, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is available again after a ban.

Form

Newcastle have gone 13 games unbeaten in the Premier League, but they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup last weekend.

Fulham have won each of their last four matches in the top flight, and they have already bettered their tally from the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign.

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Newcastle United vs Fulham.

Stadium

Newcastle United vs Fulham will be played at the 52,405-capacity St James' Park in Newcastle.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle United vs Fulham kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 15 January in the UK. The game is not being shown live.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.